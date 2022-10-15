Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 17:00

SIPTU calls for meeting with senior Cork figures over union dispute 

SIPTU representatives have written to a number of senior politicians in Cork, including the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform. 
SIPTU calls for meeting with senior Cork figures over union dispute 

A statement from SIPTU, Ireland’s largest trade union, says that many workers at DePuy Synthes in Cork are SIPTU members, but are being denied their right to be represented by a union.

Ellen O'Regan

SIPTU representatives are calling for a meeting with Cork politicians to resolve issues raised by employees of DePuy Synthes in Ringaskiddy.

A statement from SIPTU, Ireland’s largest trade union, says that many workers at DePuy Synthes in Cork are SIPTU members, but are being denied their right to be represented by a union.

“They have sought to exercise their right to collectively bargain with their employer and have had their claim to be represented by SIPTU in these talks supported in a Labour Court recommendation, issued in 2020. Despite this, management at the company has refused to engage with SIPTU representatives,” said SIPTU Organiser, Robbie Purfield.

“Management at the company is also ignoring its own stated policies in relation to the rights of its employees.

"These include a right to freedom of association and a human rights policy which references recognising unions,” he added.

Mr Purfield said that the situation in DePuy Synthes has become “all the more unacceptable due to the arbitrary nature in which pay increases have been paid at the company” by way of an individual review system.

He said that SIPTU members have expressed numerous concerns about the individual review system, and that some members did not receive an increase earlier this year due to missing time or not hitting performance review targets.

In September, management announced a 2% cost of living pay increase to help staff with rising bills.

"However, for our members who did not receive an annual increase, this falls well below the wage rises in similar workplaces,” said Mr Purfield.

SIPTU representatives have written to a number of senior politicians in Cork, including the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, to outline the concerns expressed by members employed by DePuy Synthes.

“We have further requested urgent meetings with these politicians to discuss how these issues can be resolved,” said Mr Purfield.

DePuy Synthes declined to comment on the matter.

Read More

Workers in Apple's Cork facility receive 9.25% pay rise 

More in this section

Online speed dating event to match singles heading to Cork's Jazz Online speed dating event to match singles heading to Cork's Jazz
LATEST: Power returning to Cork city centre following major outage LATEST: Power returning to Cork city centre following major outage
€14,000 in cash seized in Cork by Criminal Assets Bureau €14,000 in cash seized in Cork by Criminal Assets Bureau
<p>While power in many parts of the city centre returned last night, the ESB have confirmed that a 'major fault' means many in Farranree area and some parts of the city are still without electricity. </p>

LATEST: Power restored in Cork following major outages last night and into this morning 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more