Cork Deaf Association welcome funding but says its community continues to face 'extreme marginalisation'

The group has been awarded funding of €25,000 under the Community Centres Investment Fund. 
Speaking about the funding, Executive Manager of Cork Deaf Association Gerrie O'Grady said the centre is “thrilled” with the funding announcement. Pictures: Larry Cummins

Breda Graham

Cork Deaf Association has welcomed funding of €25,000 under the Community Centres Investment Fund, which it says will go toward the “very meaningful development” of the centre on MacCurtain Street.

The Community Centres Investment Fund was launched by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys in April.

Funding of €15 million is available under three categories with a vision to support community groups in the upgrade and development of their community centre facilities, with grants of up to €25,000 to be provided to almost 600 centres in both rural and urban communities.

Speaking about the funding, Executive Manager of Cork Deaf Association Gerrie O'Grady said the centre is “thrilled” with the funding announcement.

“We are delighted to be one of the organisations benefiting from the Community Centres Investment Fund," she said. 

"This will lead to very meaningful development for deaf and hard of hearing people in Cork City and County.

“Our funding covers a project called 'Reclaiming DeafSpace', which aims to develop a welcoming space for deaf and hard of hearing people using DeafSpace design principles.

“These principles aim to create spaces that facilitate communication, affirm deaf culture and enhance wellbeing. This funding will allow us to upgrade one of our meeting rooms to reflect these principles and it will mean the development of a vibrant, inclusive deaf and hard of hearing community space in Cork.” 

Ms O’Grady said members of the deaf and hard of hearing community continue to face serious challenges. 

 “In 2016, the Joint Committee of Justice and Equality described the experience of the Irish Deaf Community as one of extreme marginalisation. Sadly, this remains largely true," she said. 

“For example, deaf people are two to four times more likely to be unemployed and two to four times more likely to suffer from clinically significant emotional distress than their hearing peers.

“The pandemic also had a devastating effect on people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

“The creation of a DeafSpace-aligned community room will lead to increased use by a range of vital social and support groups connected with the Cork Deaf Association, such as the Hard of Hearing, Tinnitus and DeafBlind support groups, the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth and Children's Clubs and the Deaf Senior Group.”

