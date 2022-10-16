'Set a course for the futures of which they dream': Cork school hosts careers conference

The inaugural Careers Conference at the Ursuline Secondary School in Blackrock took place recently, providing students with access to a range of experts from a diversity of fields, from army officers to veterinary practitioners.

A total of 40 female speakers, including many past pupils and mothers of students in the school, shared insights into their roles, as well as challenges and opportunities in their careers with the 305 female students over the course of the programme which ran from 12pm until 3.15pm.

Guest speakers with students and staff in the school hall.

Panel speakers on the day included Alison Walsh, business and start-up supporter, Marie Geeson, formerly of The Irish Naval Service and now with Simply Blue Group who were the event sponsors, and Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners. The panel was hosted by Clare O'Shea-O'Neill.

The event closed with a conversation with past pupil Anne O'Leary, formerly of Vodafone Ireland and now a member of the META Irish leadership team.

She shared insights into her impressive track record as CEO of Vodafone Ireland for the last nine years, where she championed the promotion of diversity and inclusion.

Guest speaker (past pupil) Fiona Kearney, founding Director of the Glucksman art museum in an informal classroom conversation with student Addison Horgan in the art room at the school.

Principal Patrick McBeth said that he and his teaching colleagues were “hugely inspired” by the passion of Ms O’Leary and all the speakers who gave so generously of their time to encourage the girls to find and follow their individual stars.

First year pupils Grace Murphy, Grace Garcia, Ella Nangha, Ashleigh O'Sullivan, Ava Murphy, Teighan Gosnell, and Kellie Leahy attended the guest panel discussion.

“It is never too soon to encourage our students to set a course for the futures of which they dream. Hence the Ursuline Careers Conference was designed as a whole-school event, engaging all years classes from first year through to sixth,” he said.

Guest speaker (past pupil) Sally O'Connell, a pilates instructor was talking about career opportunities in health & fitness.

Clare O’Shea-O’Neil, a member of the school board and organising committee, described how the event had been on hold for two and a half years as it was originally planned just before Covid-19 hit.

She said, however, that the event was “worth waiting for”.

Student council members (from Left) Ifeoma Abuike, Deputy Head Girl; Orla Russell, Shannon O'Rourke and Ellie Smyth

“It was a huge achievement for the school, given the impressive line-up and planning required to pull off an event with such a volume of passionate contributors,” she said.

First-year pupils listen to the guest panel discussion in the school hall.

Meanwhile, the school also recently hosted a highly successful open night, hosting in excess of 500 parents and prospective students.

Mr McBeth said that the admissions policy will need to be reviewed to cater to the growing demand for places in the school.