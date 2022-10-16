Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 08:00

'Set a course for the futures of which they dream': Cork school hosts careers conference

A total of 40 female speakers, including many past pupils and mothers of students in the school, shared insights into their roles, as well as challenges and opportunities in their careers. 
'Set a course for the futures of which they dream': Cork school hosts careers conference

Taking part in the panel discussion are (l to r) Alison Walsh, business and Start-Up supporter, Marie Geeson, formerly of The Irish Naval Service and now with Simply Blue Group (event sponsors), Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners, and and hosted by Clare O'Shea-O'Neill. Pictures: Larry Cummins

Breda Graham

The inaugural Careers Conference at the Ursuline Secondary School in Blackrock took place recently, providing students with access to a range of experts from a diversity of fields, from army officers to veterinary practitioners.

A total of 40 female speakers, including many past pupils and mothers of students in the school, shared insights into their roles, as well as challenges and opportunities in their careers with the 305 female students over the course of the programme which ran from 12pm until 3.15pm.

Guest speakers with students and staff in the school hall. 
Guest speakers with students and staff in the school hall. 

Panel speakers on the day included Alison Walsh, business and start-up supporter, Marie Geeson, formerly of The Irish Naval Service and now with Simply Blue Group who were the event sponsors, and Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners. The panel was hosted by Clare O'Shea-O'Neill.

The event closed with a conversation with past pupil Anne O'Leary, formerly of Vodafone Ireland and now a member of the META Irish leadership team.

She shared insights into her impressive track record as CEO of Vodafone Ireland for the last nine years, where she championed the promotion of diversity and inclusion.

Guest speaker (past pupil) Fiona Kearney, founding Director of the Glucksman art museum in an informal classroom conversation with student Addison Horgan in the art room at the school.
Guest speaker (past pupil) Fiona Kearney, founding Director of the Glucksman art museum in an informal classroom conversation with student Addison Horgan in the art room at the school.

Also in attendance as a guest speaker was past pupil Guest speaker Fiona Kearney, founding Director of the Glucksman art museum, who spoke with students about her field of art.

Principal Patrick McBeth said that he and his teaching colleagues were “hugely inspired” by the passion of Ms O’Leary and all the speakers who gave so generously of their time to encourage the girls to find and follow their individual stars.

First year pupils Grace Murphy, Grace Garcia, Ella Nangha, Ashleigh O'Sullivan, Ava Murphy, Teighan Gosnell, and Kellie Leahy attended the guest panel discussion.
First year pupils Grace Murphy, Grace Garcia, Ella Nangha, Ashleigh O'Sullivan, Ava Murphy, Teighan Gosnell, and Kellie Leahy attended the guest panel discussion.

“It is never too soon to encourage our students to set a course for the futures of which they dream. Hence the Ursuline Careers Conference was designed as a whole-school event, engaging all years classes from first year through to sixth,” he said.

Guest speaker (past pupil) Sally O'Connell, a pilates instructor was talking about career opportunities in health &amp; fitness.
Guest speaker (past pupil) Sally O'Connell, a pilates instructor was talking about career opportunities in health & fitness.

Clare O’Shea-O’Neil, a member of the school board and organising committee, described how the event had been on hold for two and a half years as it was originally planned just before Covid-19 hit.

She said, however, that the event was “worth waiting for”.

Student council members (from Left) Ifeoma Abuike, Deputy Head Girl; Orla Russell, Shannon O'Rourke and Ellie Smyth
Student council members (from Left) Ifeoma Abuike, Deputy Head Girl; Orla Russell, Shannon O'Rourke and Ellie Smyth

“It was a huge achievement for the school, given the impressive line-up and planning required to pull off an event with such a volume of passionate contributors,” she said.

First-year pupils listen to the guest panel discussion in the school hall.
First-year pupils listen to the guest panel discussion in the school hall.

Meanwhile, the school also recently hosted a highly successful open night, hosting in excess of 500 parents and prospective students.

Mr McBeth said that the admissions policy will need to be reviewed to cater to the growing demand for places in the school.

Read More

STEM stereotypes are now being challenged says UCC STEM advocate

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork native makes 27-hour journey home to support the Barrs in hurling final
Taoiseach announces new home for Cork's Rainbow Club Taoiseach announces new home for Cork's Rainbow Club
Person viewing a smart meter and making a hot drink, with a white kettle LATEST: Power restored in Cork following major outages last night and into this morning 
cork educationcork schools
<p>According to the ESB’s PowerCheck, power was restored on Saturday afternoon to areas in Cor</p>

Power outage in Cork city left some householders 'frustrated and nervous'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more