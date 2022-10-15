Thousands without power due to 'major fault' in Cork city 

LATEST: Cork city continues to be affected by power outages this morning, after a major fault left large parts of the city centre in darkness for several hours on Friday night.

While power in many parts of the city centre returned last night, the ESB have confirmed that a 'major fault' means many in Farranree area and some parts of the city are still without electricity.

"We regret that we have a major fault in the general area of Farranree and Cork city," the ESB said this morning.

"We expect supply to be restored be 2pm."

According to powercheck.ie, almost 2500 customers are being affected by the outage, with the fault listed as being in the Kilbarry area.

The website estimates 515 affected customers can expect power to return by 12.30pm, while another 1924 customers have an estimated restoration time of 2pm.

Last night, thousands in the city centre were left without power, as the ESB reported a fault which left many of the city’s central streets in blackout.

Areas including Oliver Plunkett Street, North Main Street and Grand Parade were all impacted by the power cut.

The outage on Liberty Street was reported just before 7:30pm, and the ESB estimated that 5,595 customers were affected by the fault in the system.

Power was restored to just over 3,000 customers shortly after 9pm and the ESB told The Echo that technicians were on site and working on the fault

"Estimated restoration time is currently 9.30pm, though there may be a smaller pocket of customers impacted for longer as crews continue repair work," a spokesperson said last night.

"We apologise for inconvenience caused."

Cork Opera House was one of many venues affected by the outage but it confirmed it had power back shortly after 9pm and said the scheduled Kojaque concert would be able to go ahead.

No reason has yet been given for the outages; the ESB has been approached for comment.