Cork TD: Driving test waiting times ‘must be dealt with urgently’

CORK East TD James O’Connor has called for urgent action to tackle driving test waiting times.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Fianna Fáil TD said that people are waiting “an extremely long period to get driving tests across many areas of Munster”.

“In places like Wilton, Mallow, and Dungarvan, which are very important centres in my constituency of Cork East, it will be well into December and even January.

“What proactive measures are being taken by the Government to deal with this issue that, unfortunately, was caused by letting go driving testers who were on temporary contracts in August of this year?” asked Mr O’Connor, adding that the issue “must be dealt with urgently”.

Responding, Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said he acknowledged that “the situation is not at all acceptable”.

“I know the minister of state, deputy Naughton, is working on the matter with the Road Safety Authority [RSA] which is trying to hire additional staff, which would help us to get through the backlog,” said Mr Varadkar.

RSA says recruitment 'well advanced'

A spokesperson for the RSA told The Echo that the organisation has seen an uptick in application volumes since the reopening of the economy and society after the Covid pandemic.

As of the end of September, the estimated national average time to invite for a car test in Ireland was just over 15 weeks, said the RSA.

“At that time, there were 14,100 people scheduled to take a driving test and a further 40,800 waiting for their invitation,” said the spokesperson.

“To put this in context, the RSA is currently providing an average of 3,500 tests per week.”

As of the end of September, the estimated time to invite for new applicants for a car test was 13 weeks at the centre in Wilton and 12 weeks at the centre in Mallow.

The spokesperson said that the process of hiring additional permanent driver testers to meet the demand for tests “is well advanced”, with new testers due to start in the coming weeks.

“The RSA was given sanction to hire temporary driver testers to assist in dealing with demand created by new learner driver laws that were introduced in 2018 and the backlog of driving tests that was created as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These temporary contracts are expiring over the coming months.

“Fifteen temporary testers left on August 31 and nine left on September 10. The RSA could not extend these contracts any further.

“The RSA made a request to the Department of Transport for sanction to increase the number of permanent driver testers from 100 to 130 to meet the service’s long-term demand for driving tests.

“The department approved this request and recruitment to hire 30 permanent driver testers is well advanced. It is anticipated that these testers will start testing from mid-October 2022.”