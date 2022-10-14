Thousands impacted by power cut in Cork city centre 

Thousands in the city centre have been left without power on Friday evening, as the ESB reported a fault which has left many of the city’s central streets in blackout.

Areas including Oliver Plunkett Street, North Main Street and Grand Parade have all been impacted by the power cut.

The outage on Liberty Street was reported just before 7:30pm this evening, and the ESB estimates that 5,595 customers are affected by the fault in the system.

The ESB has apologised for the loss of supply, and has said it is working to repair the fault, and “will restore power as quickly as possible”.

It was initially estimated that power would be restored in the area by 8:30pm but that has now been changed to 9.30pm, according to the ESB's powercheck.ie site.