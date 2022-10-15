CSO House prices show return to more "healthy and normal" housing market, says Cork auctioneer

A CORK-based auctioneer has said the continued slowdown in house price inflation reported by the CSO could indicate a return to a “more healthy and normal” housing market, but that first time buyers hoping for a sharp drop in house prices any time soon are likely to be disappointed.

Latest figures from the CSO show that while house prices are still on the up, the rate at which prices are rising is slowing each month.

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) for August 2022, published on Thursday, hit a new high of 167.2, more than 2% above the peak of the property boom in April 2007.

However, the rate of house price inflation slowed to 12.2% in the 12 months to August, a decrease on the 13% recorded in July, and 15.1% recorded earlier this year in March.

Regional price inflation also continues to show a slowdown, as the Southwest Region (Cork and Kerry) recorded an increase of 10.4% in the 12 months to August 2022.

This is down from a 12.9% increase in July, and an 18% increase earlier this year in May.

Helen O’Keeffe, director of Auctioneera, a residential sales estate agency based in Cork, has welcomed the continued deceleration in house price growth.

“It might sound surprising as an estate agent, but prices moderating, and largely they will continue to do so over the next few months, it’s actually welcome to us… we feel like it represents a return to a more healthy and normal market that functions well,” she said.

However, Ms O’Keeffe said the slowdown is unlikely to lead to a sharp downturn in house prices any time soon, as demand remains high, particularly for properties within the budget of first time buyers trying to get a foot on the property ladder.

“Will there be a sharp, sharp drop in prices in the coming months? It’s hard for anyone to say categorically, but I really don’t think so.

“Demand is still really, really massive. We see with people attending viewings day-in, day-out, there’s so much desire to get on the property market,” she said.

Cork prices

In Cork, the median price of a home across the county is €295,000, an increase on the average of €290,000 recorded in July, and just shy of the national average house price of €295,100.

Meanwhile, in the city, the average home price now stands at €280,000, a decrease on July’s average of €285,000.

Ms O’Keeffe said that demand remains particularly high for new homes, and turnkey second-hand properties.

She advised that those really trying to get their first foot on the property ladder should make sure they are aware of different supports being offered by the government.

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant and Derelict Property Top-Up Grant offer a combined total of up to €50,000 for those refurbishing vacant and-or derelict properties, while the First Homes Scheme and Local Authority Home Loans are also good options to consider, advised Ms O’Keeffe.

There are now only two areas in Cork where the average house costs less than €200,000.

The median price for a house in Charleville is now €170,000, up from €166,000 recorded last month, while in Bantry in West Cork the average house price is €185,000, and has been hovering around the same price for several months.

The average house price in Mallow, the third cheapest in the county, has now hit the €200,000 mark, up from €198,000 reported by the CSO last month.

Kinsale has been pushed out of its spot amongst the top three priciest postcodes in the country outside of Dublin, being replaced by Dunboyne in Meath.

The median house price in Kinsale sits at €400,000, meaning it remains the most expensive area to live in Cork.