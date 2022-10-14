Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing man missing from Monkstown area

GARDAÍ in Cork are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 44 year old Kevin Lane who has been missing from the Monkstown area of Cork since the morning of Wednesday, 12th October, 2022.

Kevin is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, grey hair with a grey beard, and blue eyes.

When last seen, Kevin was wearing black trousers and a jumper and shirt (colours unknown).

Gardaí and Kevin's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.