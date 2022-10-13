Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 20:17

Bantry man admits to supplying friends with 'bumps of cocaine' in the pub

The matter arose during a case where Shane O’Sullivan of Heathervalley, Glencreagh, Bantry, County Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of having cocaine on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, for sale or supply on December 19 2021.

Liam Heylin

A young man from Bantry was caught with drugs in Cork city last Christmas and he admitted to gardaí that he was supplying his friends with ‘bumps of cocaine’ in the pub.

Inspector James O’Donovan gave this outline of the case at Cork District Court and Judge Marian O’Leary asked for clarification – “Bumps?” The Inspector said this was the term used for deals of cocaine.

Judge O’Leary said: 

“I am learning something new every day.” 

Inspector O’Donovan said, “Yes, judge, bumps.” 

As the theme of worldly experience appeared to be taking centre stage in the courtroom, Inspector O’Donovan remarked, “I don’t even get to the pub!” 

Insp O’Donovan said the defendant appeared to be agitated and his pupils were dilated. A search was carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act and he had two bags of white powder. On analysis it was established that it consisted of six grammes of cocaine with a street value of €420.

Defence barrister, Orla Meere, said:

“My instructions are that he was supplying cocaine to friends. He is currently employed.” 

The barrister produced three letters in support of the accused – from his employer, a sports organisation which he attends and the Irish Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy where he received treatment.

“In terms of his drug use he faced it head-on. He is no longer using drugs,” Ms Meere said.

Judge O’Leary required urinalysis results and a probation report in advance of sentencing and the case was adjourned until December 14.

