Jury unanimously find Cork man not guilty of rape

The complainant said that on December 29 2018 she met the accused, whom she had met previously, at a local nightclub and they kissed on the dancefloor and went back to her friend’s house. She said that they were kissing and engaging sexually on the couch but neither of them had a condom and she said there would be no intercourse without one.
The accused did not give evidence in the re-trial but he gave an account to gardaí when they questioned him, and memos of these interviews were read to the jury. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young Cork man accused of raping a young woman after meeting at a nightclub said it was 100 per cent consensual but the complainant said she passed out and did not consent.

Now a jury of five women and seven men has just returned a unanimous verdict that he is not guilty of rape at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon.

This jury was not told that earlier this year another jury – also consisting of five women and seven men, coincidentally – deliberated for more than ten hours and could not reach any verdict. However, the man in his mid-twenties has just been found not guilty on the single charge of rape, by the new jury who heard the re-trial.

She said that later she went to the bathroom and vomited and returned to the couch where she fell asleep. She said she woke to find the accused behind her on the couch having sexual intercourse with her, to which she said she never consented.

The accused did not give evidence in the re-trial but he gave an account to gardaí when they questioned him, and memos of these interviews were read to the jury.

He said they were on the couch in the house kissing and cuddling. “She went to the bathroom. I heard her getting sick. I was concerned. I asked her was she OK. She said she was fine. We went back to the couch. We were kissing and hugging some more.

“And that is when the foreplay started. I was touching her vagina. She was touching my penis. During foreplay I asked did she have a condom, she told me she did not. The foreplay must have last ten minutes,” he said.

He told gardaí they began to have intercourse and were moving to different positions during this. “It was 100% consensual,” he said.

He said he withdrew before climaxing. He told the officers the complainant got off the couch and she went to the kitchen and he asked her what was wrong but she did not answer.

When detectives put it to him that the complainant was asleep during the sexual intercourse and that earlier she had said there would be no sex without a condom, he replied, “This is f***ed up. It did not happen. I did not rape that girl.” 

Prosecution senior counsel Ray Boland said in his speech to the jury, “There are two essential conflicts of evidence. One, whether she said to him there will be no sex without a condom. And whether she was in fact passed out from drink and tiredness when the sex took place – you have to be conscious to consent.” 

Defence senior counsel Alice Fawsitt said the accused did not have to give any explanation and that it was a matter for the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The complainant in the case is also in her mid-twenties. She left the courtroom as soon as the not-guilty verdict was delivered. Members of the defendant’s family wept and embraced as the unanimous not-guilty verdict was given after approximately five hours of deliberation.

