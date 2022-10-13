Guilty plea to carrying 140k of cocaine from Dublin to Cork

A 37-year-old man accused of carrying €140,000 worth of cocaine on the motorway from Dublin to Cork has confessed to the crime.

Andrew Maher appeared at Cork District Court in relation to the matter. His solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnahbáin, indicated that the accused was prepared to enter a signed plea of guilty to the most serious charge against him.

He admitted having the drugs for sale or supply when their street value exceeded €13,000 – a charge that can carry a minimum ten-year sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the next county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 25.

The accused man was remanded on continuing bail until then.

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole originally charged Andrew Maher in relation to the alleged seizure of two kilos of cocaine. Maher was charged with possession of cocaine worth over €13,000 for the purpose of sale or supply to others on the M8 at Watergrasshill on Monday July 12.

Det. Garda O’Toole said when the matter was first in court that there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail on conditions. Those conditions required him to be of good behaviour and commit no offences, to reside at his home address at 13 St. Declan’s Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, and to surrender his passport.

It was reported at the time that at around 11.25pm on Monday night, gardaí pulled a vehicle over on the M8 motorway as part of Operation Tara and that the driver of the vehicle attempted to evade capture, before hitting a garda car and coming to a stop. No injuries were reported.

It was also reported that the driver was seen throwing a plastic bag out of the vehicle and that the bag was retrieved by gardaí who discovered €140,000 worth of suspected cocaine.