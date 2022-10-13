Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 17:04

Guilty plea to carrying 140k of cocaine from Dublin to Cork

Andrew Maher appeared at Cork District Court in relation to the matter.
Guilty plea to carrying 140k of cocaine from Dublin to Cork

He admitted having the drugs for sale or supply when their street value exceeded €13,000 – a charge that can carry a minimum ten-year sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 37-year-old man accused of carrying €140,000 worth of cocaine on the motorway from Dublin to Cork has confessed to the crime.

Andrew Maher appeared at Cork District Court in relation to the matter. His solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnahbáin, indicated that the accused was prepared to enter a signed plea of guilty to the most serious charge against him.

He admitted having the drugs for sale or supply when their street value exceeded €13,000 – a charge that can carry a minimum ten-year sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the next county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 25.

The accused man was remanded on continuing bail until then.

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole originally charged Andrew Maher in relation to the alleged seizure of two kilos of cocaine. Maher was charged with possession of cocaine worth over €13,000 for the purpose of sale or supply to others on the M8 at Watergrasshill on Monday July 12.

Det. Garda O’Toole said when the matter was first in court that there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail on conditions. Those conditions required him to be of good behaviour and commit no offences, to reside at his home address at 13 St. Declan’s Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, and to surrender his passport.

It was reported at the time that at around 11.25pm on Monday night, gardaí pulled a vehicle over on the M8 motorway as part of Operation Tara and that the driver of the vehicle attempted to evade capture, before hitting a garda car and coming to a stop. No injuries were reported.

It was also reported that the driver was seen throwing a plastic bag out of the vehicle and that the bag was retrieved by gardaí who discovered €140,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

More in this section

Fota makes history as first baby Indian rhino ever born in Ireland is born at the wildlife park Fota makes history as first baby Indian rhino ever born in Ireland is born at the wildlife park
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Jail term for man who trespassed at Cork pharmacy and stole cash from car
Cork woman jailed for driving without insurance for tenth time Cork woman jailed for driving without insurance for tenth time
corkcork court
Cork college student's walkout as part of national protest

Cork college student's walkout as part of national protest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more