Cork woman jailed for driving without insurance for tenth time

Diane Hallahan, solicitor, said the 32-year-old admitted that she did not have insurance at the time
Judge Olann Kelleher said, "This is her tenth no insurance charge. There is no respect for the law in that situation." 

Liam Heylin

A motorist was sentenced to five months in prison for driving without insurance for the tenth time.

Jennifer Heaphy of 59 Kerryhall Road, Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty to the latest offence which dated back to January 2020.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “This is her tenth no insurance charge. There is no respect for the law in that situation.” 

Detective Garda David Hickey stopped the car driven by the defendant back on January 30 2020 at Carrigrohane Road, Cork.

Diane Hallahan, solicitor, said the 32-year-old admitted that she did not have insurance at the time.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the motorist had nine previous convictions for driving without insurance.

Ms Hallahan said the defendant’s late father was at end of life around the time of this offence and he died two weeks later.

However, Judge Kelleher said, “This is her tenth no insurance conviction. That cannot go on.” 

Ms Hallahan indicated at Cork District Court that the sentence would be appealed.

