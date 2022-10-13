Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 10:36

Jail for man who stole bottle of gin from Cork supermarket

The 45-year-old was jailed by Judge Olann Kelleher for the theft.
The shoplifting occurred at Aldi in Mayfield on May 29, 2020.

Liam Heylin

A five-month jail term was imposed on a man who stole a bottle of gin from a supermarket.

Christopher Nagle of Ard Aoibhinn, Banduff Road, Cork, had 60 previous convictions, including six counts of theft, two for handling stolen property and four for handling stolen property.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court that Christopher Nagle concealed a bottle of gin in his hoodie and this was not recovered by the store. 

Solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said the accused had very difficult circumstances from an early age and developed an alcohol problem. 

He said the accused fell into further difficulty around the time of this offence following the death of a younger brother.

