Garda file on alleged hammer attack in Cork city sent to DPP 

The garda file in the investigation of an alleged hammer attack on a 29-year-old left with serious head injuries has been sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the garda file was sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on October 7. The sergeant then applied for a further remanded in custody for a fortnight of the accused, Ian Horgan.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, appeared at Cork District Court and told Ian Horgan appearing by video link from prison that this represented progress in the prosecution of the case. The defendant agreed to a further adjournment for three weeks.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that Horgan could again appear by video link from prison on November 2.

Detective Sergeant Mick O’Halloran brought charges against the defendant of wielding a hammer during an alleged burglary as well as a serious assault on a young man and assault causing harm to the man’s mother.

Background

Ian Horgan of no fixed address and formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, County Cork, is charged with assault causing serious harm to Hassan Baker on March 26 at McCurtain Villas, Cork, assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan, who is in her 60s, aggravated burglary at the house on the afternoon of March 26 and production of a hammer at the time.

It was reported at the time that Mr Baker was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for serious head injuries and that his mother also received treatment in hospital.

When the case was before the court last month Mr Buttimer said that if there was no progress in the prosecution of the case then there would be a defence application to have the case struck out.