Walk held to raise funds for Rainbow Club sibling group

Children who attend sibling support groups at Mahon’s Rainbow Club took part in a walk on Sunday to raise funds in a bid to save the vital initiative.

The Rainbow Club provides vital intervention and support for thousands of children and their families in Cork every week.

The local charity, founded in 2015, even provides support groups for the siblings of children with autism.

However, the Rainbow Club revealed in recent weeks that the sibling support groups were in danger of ending due to a lack of funding.

The charity, which relies heavily on donations, launched a major fundraising campaign in recent weeks to save the initiative.

To support those efforts, children who attend the sibling support groups and their families took part in a walk around the Marina on Sunday in a bid to raise awareness and much-needed funds.

In a statement online on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Rainbow Club said:

“The sibling support at the Rainbow Club is one of the most important ones we have.

“The siblings are often the forgotten child, the child who takes the back seat, is left with feelings of isolation, anger, resentment and much more."

"They take on the role of carer, providing support to the family and the child with the disability, pushing their own needs to the side, and suppressing emotions that can harm them in the years ahead.

“They are a huge part of the family too, important in their own right, entitled to have a positive happy childhood but this isn’t often the case,” they added.

“They are true heroes and we are so proud of them all every day.

“Today they took to the Marina and did a walk to save their hub,” the spokesperson said.

“They walked proudly as siblings, some had an opportunity to be with mum or dad alone just for that time.

“Some stood proudly with their whole family and some walked with their friends from the Rainbow Club.

“It was magic to be part of it.

“For these siblings, they have somewhere and this space needs to be secured for them, long term.

“Siblings are true heroes and the Rainbow Club will always be here for them.”