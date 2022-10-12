Community Centres in Cork North Central set to benefit from funding

A Cork TD has welcomed funding of over €232,000 for community centres in Cork North Central to upgrade facilities and benefit users of all ages.

Cork North Central TD Colm Burke was speaking after Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced the successful projects under Category 1 of the Community Centres Investment Fund.

The funding will see community centres such as Cork Deaf Association, Churchfield Community Trust, Graffiti Theatre Company, The Glen Resource Centre, Cork Community Art Link, and Inniscarra Community Centre benefit.

Speaking about the funding, Deputy Burke said: “I am delighted that my colleague Minister Humphreys has made this funding available to Cork community centres given the vital work that staff and volunteers there do and the invaluable services they provide.

“Fine Gael is working to build stronger safer communities and today’s funding allocation is the latest in a long line of initiatives and supports aimed at making our towns, villages and cities more attractive places to live and visit.

“The Community Centres Investment Fund was launched by Minister Humphreys in April 2022 with funding of €15m available under three categories.

The key theme of the fund is to support community groups with the upgrade and development of their Community Centre facilities.

He said that community centres are valued, shared spaces that are “very much at the heart of Cork towns and villages”.

“I hope this funding assists in making them even better in the provision of services to people all across Cork.

“I confirm that funding for community centres is a priority for me. Over the years I have been involved and chaired a number of community groups. I know the impact that they can have on the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Humphreys showed her support of locally-led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country through ‘Our Rural Future’, a transformational policy for rural development.

This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community.

“I also want to congratulate the successful projects and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities. This funding will deliver high-quality capital projects for community facilities that bring benefit to the local community.”