Emergency call out rescues individual trapped by the tide in Cork Harbour

Crosshaven RNLI responded to an emergency callout on Tuesday evening, to rescue a person cut off by the tide at White Bay in the east of Cork Harbour.

The RNLI said the high tide was fast approaching and the casualty was soaked by the incoming waves.

The lifeboat, under command of Alan Venner, with Claire Morgan, Jonny Bermingham and James Fegan, arrived at the scene shortly before dusk.

In what was a challenging rescue, the crew had to anchor the lifeboat and veer down into a rock-strewn gulley whilst being buffeted by 3 to 4-foot waves.

"Jonny Bermingham and Alan Venner went ashore to help the very cold patient onto the lifeboat. As the casualty was showing signs of hypothermia, an ambulance met the lifeboat at the station and the casualty was handed into the care of the National Ambulance Service."

Guileen Coast Guard unit were also tasked and provided much-needed illumination of the area from the cliff tops. Lifeboat Doctor, Dr John Murphy also attended the casualty at the station.