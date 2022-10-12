Pics: Cork girls "absolutely thrilled" with €8.24m school investment 

It was a “landmark day” in the history of Christ King Secondary School (CKSS) on Monday, as Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid a visit to announce an €8.4m investment in the all-girls school on the South Douglas Road.

The investment will provide for a school extension to deliver new four new classrooms, two state-of-the-art specialist rooms for Graphics and Design and Communication Graphics (DCG ), a new art room, a new technology room, a classroom to support students with additional educational needs, as well as refurbishment of three existing science labs.

Increased ICT grant funding will also be provided to ensure that the digital quality of the school’s Technology suite will be at the cutting edge of international modern information technology standards. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

CKSS Principal Richel Long said it was rumoured amongst pupils that the Taoiseach’s big announcement on Monday might be ‘homework off’, but that there has been an atmosphere of excitement and delight amongst students since it was revealed it is instead a multi-million euro investment in the school’s facilities.

The tendering process for the appointment of a design team for the €8.24m extension and refurbishment project has already commenced. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Principal Long said the school is focused on delivering a broad curriculum for students, as it was the first all-girls’ secondary school in Cork to introduce Graphics and senior cycle DCG to its curriculum several years ago.

A ‘technological culture’ has been fostered amongst students in the school, which promises to be further strengthened by the new extension which has now been approved and granted significant funding by the government.

She said that the €8.24m investment into the school will provide the infrastructure they need to meet their broad curriculum, and students studying subjects that will benefit from the expansion are “absolutely thrilled”.

Principal Long said the school is focused on delivering a broad curriculum for students, as it was the first all-girls’ secondary school in Cork to introduce Graphics and senior cycle DCG to its curriculum several years ago. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“We will be very much a 21st-century building providing the best of opportunities for our students and future students in a state-of-the-art building that will excite the minds of our students and teachers,” said Principal Long.

“These facilities will be facilities that we can be proud of, facilities that are imaginative, flexible and uplifting, where students and colleagues alike can maximise teaching and learning experiences,” she added.

She also said that the addition of a classroom to support students with additional educational needs will allow CKSS to ensure it is inclusive in its admission policy, and will allow children with additional educational needs living in the area and graduating primary school to transfer to their local secondary school.

Pictured singing Amhrán na bhFiann, student Maya Mahon, during the visit of Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD, for the announcement of the €8.24 Million Investment at Christ King Girls' Secondary School. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The tendering process for the appointment of a design team for the €8.24m extension and refurbishment project has already commenced.

“We hope that this is just the start of a transformation process for Christ King Girls' Secondary School,” said Principal Long.

“I wish to thank the Board of Management for their vision for the future and the Department of Education for their generous allocation,” she added.