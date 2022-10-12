Pics: Taoiseach opens extension at Morning Star school in Cork

Morning Star National School in Ballyphehane officially opened its major new extension on Monday.

Morning Star NS caters for a total of 130 boys and opened its own ASD facility in 2013 with one class of six students.

The extension, which cost over €2m, has resulted in a huge upgrade to its existing facilities.

Junior infants waiting for An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD to open the new ASD education facilities at the Morning Star National School, Ballyphehane, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The school now boasts four special needs classes and one early intervention class for three to five-year-olds, with a maximum of six pupils per class.

The primary school, which was initially built in 1964, last had renovation work carried out in the early 80s.

The new extension has seen Morning Star NS expand its footprint by 600 sq metres in total.

The idea for the new extension was first initiated in 2012.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD opening the new ASD education facilities at the Morning Star National School, Ballyphehane, Cork. Included are, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Donal Deasy, school principal, Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Simon Coveney TD, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Minister for Defence and Cllr. Dan Boyle who deputized for the Lord Mayor. Picture Dan Linehan

Staff and students have been enjoying the facilities, which were made available to the school community earlier this year.

The school was joined by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister Simon Coveney, Minister Michael McGrath and TD Donnchadh O Laoghaire (SF) to officially open the new facilities on Monday.

Speaking to The Echo, school principal Dónal Deasy said the extension has been in the works for a long time and that community spirit ensured it was seen through.

“Today was the culmination of ten years of work to get the new school extension and playground over the line,” Mr Deasy stated.

“The 10 years were littered with obstacles, including two years of Covid restrictions.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD and Simon Coveney TD -Minister for Foreign Affairs & Minister for Defence at the official opening of the new ASD education facilities at the Morning Star National School, Ballyphehane, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

“ The spirit of resilience among the school community kept us going through those difficult times and brought us out the other side.

“The presence of the Taoiseach, Minister Coveney, Minister McGrath, and Donnchadh O Laoighre TD at our opening today is testament to what has been achieved,” he added.

“The whole school community should be justifiably proud.”