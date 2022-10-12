The Lough in Cork city to get outdoor gym

Plans to introduce outdoor gym equipment to one of the southside’s best-loved amenities have been taken off the shelf and are due to be implemented later this year or in early 2023.

The outdoor gym at the Lough was originally due to be installed in 2020 but plans hit obstacles along the way.

Independent local Councillor Mick Finn was informed that the delay in the installation of outdoor gym equipment at the Lough was due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as a delay in filling a council post.

“I was told that the installation is now scheduled for late Q4 in 2022 or early Q1 in 2023 which is good news,” he said.

“Anything that enhances the fantastic facility we have at the Lough is great. I have also asked that better lighting be considered along a stretch of the walkway.”