Cork PR firm hires two senior radio broadcasters 

Cork-based communications firm Healy Communications has announced two new senior appointments, as former 96FM editor, producer and presenter Fiona Corcoran, and WLR host and producer Mary O’Neill both bring over 20 years of local radio media experience to the firm.

The appointment of Mary O’Neill and Fiona Corcoran as Client Managers brings the total number employed by the firm nationally to eight. In addition to these appointments, internally Ciara McDonagh has been promoted to the role of Client Director at the company.

Fiona Corcoran joins Healy Communications this month with a wealth of experience in communications having worked in media for more than 20 years.

Ms Corcoran has spent time at both Cork’s 9FM and Cork’s RedFM building a strong list of contacts and producing informative and entertaining content for local listeners, as well as generating content for social media.

Before working as editor, producer and presenter of award-winning talk show The Opinion Line on 96FM, Ms Corcoran was also a news reporter for both 96FM and RedFM, as well as previously reporting for Midlands 103 and the Athlone Topic newspaper.

Mary O’Neill also has over two decades’ experience in the media. Current presenter of Waterford’s WLR business programme The Hot Desk, Ms O’Neill has also hosted and produced radio shows focusing on arts and culture, magazine programmes, and flagship breakfast shows on both WLR and Beat 102 103, as well as news reading and reporting, and producing several documentaries and feature series for radio during her career.

Ms O’Neill also worked as WLR’s Online Content Coordinator of social media and website content prior to joining Healy Communications, and is also an experienced MC.

Managing Partner of Healy Communications, Jonathan Healy said that the firm is made up of a team who all have background in the media, similar to new appointments Mary O’Neill and Fiona Corcoran.

“I am delighted to welcome both Mary and Fiona to our growing team at Healy Communications. We continue to build a strong and robust team at Healy Communications as we expand our offices in Cork, Dublin and Waterford,” he said.

Healy Communications have announced the two appointments as part of ongoing expansion of its offerings in PR, media training and crisis media management, and content creation – including the addition of new service offerings such as commercial podcast production.