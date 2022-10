A man who was arrested as part of an investigation into a fatal assault in Rathass Cemetery, Tralee, Co Kerry on Wednesday, October 5, has been released without charge.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested on Monday, October 10.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

This was the third arrest in relation to the fatal assault.

A Garda spokesperson said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.