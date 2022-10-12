Cork City Libraries announce first Eco Poet-in-Residence

Cork City Libraries first Eco Poet-in-Residence will engage communities interested in the ecology of the city - the flora, fauna, and human ecology.

Cork City Libraries this week announced the appointment of Keith Payne as Cork city’s first Eco Poet-in-Residence.

In a role funded by Creative Ireland and running until spring 2023, Mr Payne will engage communities on the ecology of the city through poetry and creative thinking.

He will run translation workshops, bringing languages, and their speakers, ever closer to us, and a Wanderlust book club, focussing on the literature of walking.

There will mentorships for poets working toward their first collection, a series of workshops on ‘The Body and the Poem’ with dancer and adopted Corkonian Inma Pavon, as well as readings, talks and guest writers.

All events and workshops will be open to the public, are free of charge, and no previous experience is necessary.

The Eco Poet Residency particularly encourages participation from under-represented groups, people with disabilities, and people for whom English is not their first language.

Patricia Looney of Cork City Libraries welcomed the announcement, saying libraries contribute significantly to the artistic and creative life of the city.

“We are extremely thankful to Creative Ireland for enabling this appointment which is the first Poet-in-Residence for Cork City Council’s Libraries,” Ms Looney said.

Mr Payne said he hoped there would be something for everybody during the residency.

“This is your city and will be my city for the duration of the residency, and beyond, I hope,” he said.

For more details, please see Cork City Libraries social media or contact: keith.payne@mac.com