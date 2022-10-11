Parts of Cork city face water supply disruption on Wednesday after works rescheduled

Irish Water has announced that potential disruption to the water supply in parts of Cork city, due to take place on Tuesday, will now happen on Wednesday instead.

Water mains improvement works are now taking place in Ballinlough on Wednesday evening

"Irish Water wishes to advise customers in Ballinlough, Churchyard Lane, Blackrock Road, Maryville, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Park Avenue, Lisnalee Drive, Sunnyside, Rivendell, Menloe Gardens, Clifton Estate, Lindville, Pairc Ui Rinn, Cherrington, Silverwood, Shrewsbury Downs, Silver Manor and surrounding areas in Cork City, that as part of network improvement works being delivered in Ballinlough, there may be disruption to water supply from 7pm to 11pm on Wednesday, October 12, 2022," a spokesperson said.

"Works were originally scheduled to take place this evening, October 11, but had to be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances."

During the works, homes and businesses in the areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works, water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water said work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

"Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause."

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.