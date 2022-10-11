Acting legend Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

The legendary actress Angela Lansbury, who spent many happy years in Cork and tread the boards at The Everyman, has passed away.

Best known for playing Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV show Murder She Wrote, Lansbury’s show business career spanned over 80 years and saw her win many awards and accolades, including five competitive Tony Awards.

Lansbury "died peacefully in her sleep" at the age of 96, her family confirmed in a statement.

Angela Lansbury performing at the opening of the Everyman Playhouse (Fr Mathew Hall) on Fr Mathew Street.

They said: "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.

"She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw."

Lansbury had a long association with Cork, most recently with a home outside Ballycotton in East Cork.

She was previously quoted as saying she spent some of her happiest years in Ireland with her late husband Peter and her children.

"My grandmother, who came from Belfast, used to come to Cork every winter because it was warmer down here," she told NewsTalk radio.

"One of the reasons I thought [of Cork] was that, if we're going to live in Ireland, we want to try and live in a climate that is a little less difficult and sharp and cold, such as the north or Dublin, which is a good deal colder than Cork.”

Her family has said that a private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.