Man threw cash and cannabis into bush in Glasheen when he saw Gardaí at house 

GARDAÍ were about to carry out a search of a house in Glasheen when the man living there returned home and threw a bag containing cash and cannabis into a bush before fleeing.

That was on June 1, 2021, at Croaghtamore Square, Glasheen Rd. At Cork District Court yesterday, Mathew Limrick was given a four-month sentence suspended on condition he would not commit any offences in the next two years.

Inspector Seán Leahy outlined the background to the search. “At 8.20pm on June 1, 2021, gardaí went to conduct a search under warrant at 8 Croaghtamore Square. Mathew Limrick returned to the address.

"On seeing gardaí outside, he threw a bag into a bush and fled from gardaí.

“The bag was retrieved and in it was €1,250 in cash and €200 worth of cannabis. That was in the bag that was discarded. A further €2,000 worth of cannabis was found in a bedroom on searching the house.”

A quantity of cannabis oil product, known as Tetrahydocannabinol, valued at €240, was also found.

Limrick pleaded guilty to charges including having the cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said Limrick had no previous convictions. “He is now 23. He started hanging around with people he shouldn’t have and he got into difficulty.

"This was a wake-up call for him. He has gone into treatment. He is clean of everything now.

"He was born in Trinidad and Tobago. His family moved to Chile and came to Cork in 2016.”

Mr Burke said Limrick is now working. “He realises how serious this is,” he said.

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “Very serious.”