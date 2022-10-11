Garda tells court he has footage of accused discussing theft and ramming of €100k Range Rover 

Garda evidence against a man accused of driving a Range Rover worth over €100,000 included video footage of him talking openly about stealing it and ramming it through the electric gates of the owner’s house.

Garda Rory Fogarty arrested Anthony Walsh, 26, and charged him with stealing the two-year-old Range Rover and crashing it through electric gates at Bishopstown Avenue, Cork, on Sunday October 9.

Garda Fogarty said there was an estimated €10,000 worth of damage to the gates and that the Jeep was worth over €100,000. Garda Fogarty said the Jeep was found parked at Lee Road apartment complex and the two suspects were seen getting into it.

“His mobile phone was seized.

"His phone had numerous recordings discussing how he stole the vehicle and drove it through the gates… Anthony Walsh was seen getting into the vehicle which was under surveillance.

“Video recordings on his phone show him openly discussing stealing the car and driving it through gates,” Garda Fogarty said.

Judge Marian O’Leary said, “These are very serious offences.”

The judge did grant bail to Anthony Walsh on condition that he would reside at Carrigbeg apartments, Sunday’s Well Road, Cork, keep a curfew, remain contactable by gardaí, sign daily at Gurranabraher garda station and provide an independent surety of €1,500, of which €1,000 cash must be lodged. He was remanded in custody with consent to that bail. Walsh is charged with counts including causing criminal damage to the gate and driving the Range Rover.

Co-accused

His co-accused, Kalim Nolan of 25 Mourne Avenue, The Glen, Cork, is not charged with criminal damage but the charges against him do including driving the stolen Range Rover. He was refused bail. His case was also adjourned for a week, on the application of Inspector Seán Leahy for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda Gary Brennan objected to bail being granted to Kalim Nolan, 27, at Cork District Court.

The grounds for the objection to bail included the seriousness of charges, which include driving a stolen Range Rover, valued over €100,000, handing of €2,000 worth of stolen property and the theft of €1,500 in sports goods. Garda Brennan said the vehicle was stolen on October 9 and was seen parked in Cork on October 10 outside Atkins Hall apartments on the Lee Road.

“The vehicle was placed under surveillance of detective gardaí and the vehicle had been disabled. He was seen getting into the car and fled on foot.

“When arrested, keys to the vehicle were located close to him,” Garda Brennan said.

Both defendants were represented on free legal aid by solicitor Michael Quinlan for the bail applications at Cork District Court.