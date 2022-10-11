Irish Water apologise for northside 'traffic carnage' in Cork city

Irish Water has apologised for weekend road closures which one city councillor said had caused “traffic carnage” on the northside.

Last Saturday, contractors working on behalf of Irish Water effected simultaneous road closures at the North Mall and the junction of Sunday’s Well and Shanakiel, causing lengthy tailbacks on Sunday’s Well Road, Shanakiel, Shandon Street, and Blarney Street.

The North Mall was closed west-bound, with traffic diverted up Shandon Street and Blarney Street, and down Sunday’s Well Avenue, with inbound traffic backed up on several occasions as far as the School of Music, where it met diverted traffic coming down Sunday’s Well Avenue.

At the same time, the western end of Sunday’s Well Road was closed at Convent Avenue, with the bottom of Strawberry Hill also closed, meaning those wishing to avoid the tailbacks on the city side of Sunday’s Well had no choice but to drive up Strawberry Hill, turning left for tailbacks on Shanakiel or right for Blarney Street, where traffic was regularly at a standstill between the High House and Shandon Street.

Sinn Fein councillor for Cork City North-West, Mick Nugent, said he would be calling on Irish Water to explain why the road closures had taken place.

“The understanding from Irish Water was that the programme of works, which are going on now for well over a year, was completed now except for minor works that wouldn’t require further road closures,” Cllr Nugent said.

“Sections of the North Mall and Sunday’s Well were closed to traffic over the last number of days, leading on Saturday to traffic carnage, in particular on Blarney Street and Shandon Street.” On 30 March of this year, a spokesperson for Irish Water told The Echo: “Note: the main pipe installation works on Sundays Well were completed last year, with minor ancillary works remaining to be completed over the coming months.” Regarding the weekend traffic disruption, a spokesperson for Irish Water said the company “would like to apologise for any inconvenience these works have caused but unfortunately, in order to undertake the permanent reinstatement works at the Shanakiel Road Junction and a section of Sunday’s Well Road … the road closures were necessary in order to ensure the safety of all our personnel in completing the works.

“The work undertaken has been completed within a densely congested urbanised area and this undoubtedly increases the challenges and subsequent required timeframes to complete our works,” the spokesperson said.

“Please note that works … will be finished, on schedule, in autumn this year.” The spokesperson told The Echo: “This is the last of the road closures.

“Farrans [contractors] will be doing some work on the footpaths on Sundays Well Road to install ducting for kiosks and complete minor electrical and mechanical works however these will be managed with localised stop/go or temporary traffic lights and will not require a road closure,” they said.