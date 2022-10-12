Young artist publishes second book after Cork Life Centre 'saved' her

A young artist, who has just published her second book, credits the Cork Life Centre with saving her life.

“The Life Centre is very important, and I say it in the book – I think they saved me,” Jessica Griffin (21) told The Echo at the launch of her second book, ‘One Piece Missing: Leaving the Red Door’.

When Jessica was a child, she was diagnosed with dyslexia, dyspraxia and autism, and she struggled in primary school, experiencing literacy difficulties.

The Blarney native liked secondary school but suffered from stress. She attended the Cork Life Centre for two years and completed her Leaving Cert there.

The Life Centre each year offers one-to-one tuition to 55 young people, aged between 12 and 18, who have not thrived in the mainstream education system.

Jessica Griffin launched her second book 'One Piece Missing: Leaving The Red Door' with (from left) Don O'Leary, Cork Life Centre, Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan and Rachel Lucey, Cork Life Centre, at St Peter's Church, North Main Street. Pic: Larry Cummins

The director of the Cork Life Centre, Don O’Leary, who is living with a diagnosis of terminal cancer, said - to some laughter - that it was a great pleasure to be able to attend Jessica’s book launch, “in more ways than one”.

He said that when Jessica had come to the centre, her need for perfect order was quickly challenged and dispelled by dynamic schedules and shifting timetables.

“All we did for Jess was to make her understand chaos. For a young person who needed everything spot-on, it didn’t happen at the Life Centre, and Jess was and is a very important part of our family at the Life Centre, as of course are her parents, and I’m so thrilled with Jessie’s success,” Mr O’Leary said.

The Voiceworks Studio Indie Choir performed at the launch, pictured here with Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan. Jessica Griffin launched her second book 'One Piece Missing:Leaving The Red Door' at St Peter's Church, North Main Street. Pic: Larry Cummins

“She had a very calming influence on our students, in that Jess at any given moment would pull out her tablet and start her drawing.” Mr O’Leary said it was wonderful to see Jessica following her dream.

“For the Cork Life Centre’s perspective, it’s a pleasure knowing you, and being with you every chance we get.”

Rachel Lucey, deputy director of the Life Centre, said she wanted to thank Jessica for capturing the Life Centre community in her book and “the very flattering depictions of us”, noting that their office was never so tidy in real life.

“Jess is such a talented person, and she speaks [in the book] about getting such support from her peers and getting support from everyone in the Life Centre, she gave every bit and more of that back, and I just can’t wait to see what she does next,” Ms Lucey said.

Cliona Byrne with children Fionn and Aoife attending the book launch of Jessica Griffin's 'One Piece Missing: Leaving The Red Door' at St Peter's Church, North Main Street. Pic: Larry Cummins

The launch took place in St Peter’s Church on North Mai Street, with musical support from the Voiceworks Indie Choir.

Councillor Damien Boylan, deputising for Cork Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde, launched the book, and he said he was delighted to do so, as he is a friend of Jessica’s family.

He said that while all children are born with unlimited potential, for a myriad of reasons, that potential is not always realised, which he described as heart-breaking.

“But when a child gets unlimited support, unlimited love and unlimited motivation, it is then that we see that unlimited potential take flight, and we see that here today,” Cllr Boylan said.

'One Piece Missing: Leaving The Red Door' is available at SBG Cork in the North Point Business Park.