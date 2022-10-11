City and County Hall open Book of Condolences for Creeslough

Cork City and County Councils have opened a Book of Condolences to enable the people of Cork to send their messages of sympathy and condolences to the people of Creeslough on the tragic loss of 10 lives following an explosion at a petrol station.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Deirdre Forde, officially opened a Book of Condolences at City Hall for the public to express their sympathies.

Members of the public are invited to sign the book, which is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

🖊️The Lord Mayor of Cork, @deirdreforde has opened a Book of Condolences at City Hall for the victims of the tragedy in Cresslough, Co. Donegal.



📢Members of the public are invited to sign the book, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. pic.twitter.com/McM22CSAqQ — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, there was a Minute’s Silence at Cork County Council on Monday, with Mayor of Cork County Council Cllr Danny Collins leading tributes to the victims. Councillor Collins paid his respects on behalf of the local authority to the ten people killed in “tragic circumstances”.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with those people. We will be opening a Book of Condolence this evening in memory of all those people, and we are sending a message: we are thinking of you.” The Council will also send a letter to Donegal County Council concerning the tragedy. “Fair play to the emergency services and the volunteers who helped out there during the weekend. They came out in force. It’s been shocking,” said Cllr Collins.

Read More Creeslough community urged to speak out to help process tragedy

In opening the book, Mayor Collins said, “On behalf of the people of Cork, on behalf of Cork County Council and on a personal level, I wish to extend my very deepest sympathies to the people of Creeslough, to the friends of those who lost their lives and to the families who have lost loved ones, whose lives have been changed forever.

“We are a county of communities similar to Creeslough. I know first-hand how the local post office and shop are the centre of the community. It is a meeting place, a social place, and a place for catching up on all village activities. There are no words to describe the impact of this terrible tragedy on such a community. A community who are grieving their loss. On behalf of the people of Cork County, we grieve with you. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.

“May I also take this opportunity to thank all those who responded to this emergency. From emergency responders to local individuals who stopped and helped in very difficult and upsetting circumstances. I know many of you will have known the victims and I offer you my sincerest condolences.

“I cannot help but think how lives can be changed in a moment. We think of the people of Creeslough now at this time of immense sadness and as a community, we offer our eternal support,” added Councillor Collins.

The County Council Book of Condolence can be signed online by visiting the Cork County Council website or in person at Cork County Hall.