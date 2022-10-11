Funding announced for 24/7 mental health supports for Cork college students

TO coincide with World Mental Health Day yesterday, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris announced funding for a new initiative to provide 24/7 mental health supports for third level students.

UCC has welcomed the announcement, which it says provides an additional option for students in distress.

The new initiative launched this week is a partnership between Psychological Counsellors in Higher Education Ireland (PCHEI) and online platform Togetherall.

Togetherall will deliver online and anonymous peer-to-peer mental health support, moderated by clinical professionals.

The online tool is designed to work with existing mental health services to provide preventative and early intervention supports.

Minister Harris said that his Department is committed to supporting students and staff returning to college campuses.

“Students endured an incredibly difficult two years during the pandemic, with the long-term impact on their mental health potentially significant. While we have invested heavily in enhancing student counselling services, and innovative mental health and wellbeing supports for students, there is always more we can do,” he said.

“This partnership we are announcing today will provide students with 24/7 access to mental health support, and I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this valuable initiative, which will have such a positive impact on people’s lives, a reality,” he added.

Henry Jones, CEO of Togetherall, said they are “delighted” that online peer support can now be made available through universities across Ireland, adding that a choice of services and easy-access tools can help to “serve a wider range of needs and a larger proportion of students”.

The funding for Togetherall was granted by the Higher Education Authority from funding in Budget 2023 dedicated towards supporting student wellbeing and mental health in Higher Education Institutions.

Along with matched funding from HSE Mental Health Division this has enabled the launch of Togetherall in Ireland for the first time, available now to all publicly funded higher education institutions for this academic year, led by and delivered through PCHEI.

Treasa Fox, Chairperson of PCHEI said that in many student counselling services, they are hearing students talk about loneliness and isolation.

“The connections that Togetherall offer in their peer support communities have never been more needed,” she said.

Dr Michael Byrne, head of Student Health Services at UCC, welcomed the announcement.

“UCC is delighted to welcome this addition to the range of options available for students in distress,” he said.