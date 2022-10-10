Third arrest made in relation to fatal assault at Tralee cemetery

Gardaí investigating a fatal assault in Tralee, Co. Kerry on Wednesday, 5th October 2022, have this evening arrested a man.

The man, aged in his 40s, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

This is the third arrest made as part of this investigation.

The local investigation team has been assisted by specialist investigators attached to the GNBCI.

Thomas Dooley, 43, was fatally wounded at a funeral in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee last Wednesday.