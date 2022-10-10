Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 20:38

Cork secondary school receives €8.2m funding boost for new extension

Christ King Girls' Secondary School has recently received approval and a substantial grant towards the completion of a significant new extension to its school complex
Students with Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, during the visit of Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, for the announcement of the €8.24 Million Investment at Christ King Girls' Secondary School who recently received approval and a substantial grant towards the completion of a significant new extension to its school complex, at Christ King Girls Secondary School, Half Moon Lane, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

An €8.24 million investment is to be made into a Cork city girls’ secondary school.

Christ King Girls' Secondary School has recently received approval and a substantial Government grant towards the completion of a significant new extension to its school complex.

The new development will consist of four additional classrooms, two state-of-the-art specialist rooms namely: Graphics & Design and Communication Graphics (DCG). Additional new Technology and Art rooms will also form part of the development. 

Pictured Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, greeted by Richel Long, Principal, Kate Ahern, Isabel Gough, Deputy Head Girls and Tara Lyons, Head Girl, during the visit of Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, for the announcement of the €8.24 Million Investment at Christ King Girls' Secondary School who recently received approval and a substantial grant towards the completion of a significant new extension to its school complex, at Christ King Girls Secondary School, Half Moon Lane, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

It will include the construction of a new Education Tuition room and three of the existing Science laboratories will be extensively refurbished. Furthermore, increased ICT grant funding will be provided to ensure that the digital quality of the Technology suite will be at the cutting edge of international modern information technology standards.

Principal Richel Long said the funding is “a further endorsement of the exceptional academic standards achieved in Christ King”.

Students welcoming Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, during the visit of Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, for the announcement of the €8.24 Million Investment at Christ King Girls' Secondary School who recently received approval and a substantial grant towards the completion of a significant new extension to its school complex, at Christ King Girls Secondary School, Half Moon Lane, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“We are proud to have a long tradition of providing excellent education to our students for almost sixty years. We are delighted that we will be able to support our students further with a new state-of-the-art technology suite, thanks to this extension.

“We hope that this is just the start of a transformation process for Christ King Girls' Secondary School. I wish to thank the Board of Management for their vision for the future and the Department of Education for their generous allocation.”

