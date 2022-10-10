Man who shouted abuse at elderly motorist in Cork city given suspended sentence

A man shouted abuse at an elderly motorist in a drunken disturbance in Cork City, and now he has been given a suspended jail term.

Daniel Leahy, aged 24, now of Cork Simon Community, pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others during the incident. Garda Richard Caverly encountered the accused on Evergreen Rd, Cork, on May 26.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court that shortly before 8pm on that date Garda Richard Caverly approached Daniel Leahy as he attempted to stagger away.

“Daniel Leahy had an open can of Stella Artois in his hand and there was a strong smell of alcohol from his breath.

“Garda Caverly observed Daniel Leahy shout, ‘f*** off’ at an elderly motorist on Evergreen St. Garda Caverly arrested him and brought him to Mayfield garda station,” Sgt Lyons said.

Daniel Leahy also pleaded guilty to stealing beer twice from shops in Cork. Sgt Lyons described what happened on those occasions. On July 2 three men went into Dunnes Stores on North Ring Rd, Ballyvolane, Cork. The accused took four cans of Karpackie beer and walked out without paying.

On September 5 Leahy went to Dunnes on St Patrick’s St and selected a pack of 10 cans of Coors Light from an off-licence and walked past all points of payment and up the back stairs and left the shop by the back door where he was apprehended by security staff and the property recovered.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said of the accused: “He was homeless up to a few weeks ago. He is now living with the Simon Community. Before that he was relying on friends [and a relative] so he was not on the streets in that sense.”

Mr Buttimer said the accused had been working but was unable to hold down the job due to his problems with alcohol.

“He is a very pleasant man to talk to but he has been drifting and aimless for the past three or four years,” the solicitor said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he had been considering a custodial sentence. Instead he imposed a four-month term suspended on condition the accused commit no offences in the next two years.