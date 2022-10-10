Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 19:07

Man drove at 210kph during garda chase in Cork

Finbarr Enright denied being the driver at all and said of the garda evidence that he drove at 210 kilometres per hour, “He is making an honest mistake or telling a bare-faced lie — one way or the other.” 
Judge Marian O'Leary heard evidence and concluded that Finnbarr Enright, (36) was the driver. She convicted him of dangerous driving, drunk driving, driving while under the influence of cannabis and having no insurance.

Liam Heylin

THE driver of a 24-year-old Audi ignored the blue lights and siren of a garda patrol car and sped away at more than twice the 100 kilometres per hour speed limit in the Douglas area of Cork.

Judge Marian O’Leary heard evidence and concluded that Enright, (36) was the driver. She convicted him of dangerous driving, drunk driving, driving while under the influence of cannabis and having no insurance.

Fines totalling €1,500, a prison sentence of three months and a four-year driving ban were imposed on Enright of Wainsfort, Rochestown, Cork. Inspector Margaret Murrell said after the judge convicted him that Enright had a total of 26 previous convictions.

Garda Ollie Power gave evidence at Cork District Court where Enright pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The guard said that the accused entered the Circle K garage in Grange and tried again to drive away but collided with the garda car as an attempt was made to block an exit. Garda Power said the car was reversed and driven back through the petrol pump area before it was driven out on to the road where it stalled.

Garda Power said Finbarr Enright was aggressive when he was being arrested and he had to restrained, held on the ground and handcuffed.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said the defence in the case was that Finbarr Enright denied that he was the driver.

Cross-examining the accused, Inspector Murrell put it to the defendant that he never told gardaí that he wasn’t the driver and never told them who was driving. He said there was no point in saying he was not the driver when the gardaí assumed he was.

Garda Ollie Power testified that he never lost sight of the car from the moment it passed a checkpoint to the moment of the defendant’s arrest at Grange and he said there was only one person in the car at all times and that was the defendant.

Garda Power said the 98-registered Audi passed a garda checkpoint near Mahon, travelling at 140 kph in a 100 kph zone. He said the car’s speed increased to 190 kph before braking hard for the Carrigaline exit off the South Link Road.

A short time later the driver performed a u-turn on Carr’s Hill and drove back on to the South Link, this time reaching 210 kph in a 100 kph zone.

It continued to Grange where the driving escapade ended outside the Circle K garage shortly before midnight on March 10.

