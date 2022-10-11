Worldwide heart health campaign kicks off in Cork 

Cork is spearheading a new worldwide movement this week called ‘Invisible Nation’, aimed at highlighting and reducing the large number of preventable deaths from a type of heart disease called atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

Broadcaster Daithí O Sé was at the National Monument on Grand Parade in Cork on Monday calling on the over-45s to have their cholesterol level checked the next time they visit their GP as new research from the heart and stroke charity Croí, supported by Novartis Ireland, reveals that the majority of respondents (83%) do not mention cholesterol when thinking about their heart health.

ASCVD is a silent, invisible disease that creates a large health and economic burden on society. It is caused by a fatty build-up in the lining of the artery walls and is a major driver of heart attacks, strokes and death.

On Tuesday, Invisible Nation will launch in the European parliament as Neil Johnson, CEO of Croí addresses MEPs. Invisible Nation brings together a worldwide network of patient organisations which are committed to affecting systemic change in the management of ASCVD, under the auspices of the Global Heart Hub.

In general, people don’t fully grasp the scale and impact of ASCVD on healthcare systems as well as global mortality and morbidity. This is the same in Ireland, where Croí carried out research to measure current levels of knowledge about ASCVD among those aged over 45.

The research showed that 60% of over-45s never heard of the term atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease which is the underlying cause of 85% of heart attack and stroke-related deaths and disability in Ireland.

Reacting to the Croí research findings, Mr O Sé said: “I can speak from personal experience as I have high cholesterol and belong to the age group that needs to be vigilant about heart health. While many people are taking some steps to manage heart health, I am concerned that there is very low awareness about the ‘invisible risk’ of high cholesterol.

“I’d advise anyone in my age group to get their cholesterol checked the next time they visit a GP and if their cholesterol levels are above current clinical guidelines, they need to take a proactive role in managing their cholesterol.” Visit www.croi.ie/ascvd or www.invisiblenation.com or follow #InvisibleNation #ASCVD #Cholesterol for more information.