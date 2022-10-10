Revamped Rathduff Superstore opened

A SIGNIFICANT expansion of the Dairygold Co-Op Superstores in Rathduff has been completed with the official opening taking place last Friday.

The revamped store is part of an €11.5 million investment by Dairygold to enhance its retail store network.

The investment in the Rathduff store has significantly improved the store’s physical appearance, creating a state-of-the-art retail store and an agri-hub for meetings and technical farm support.

The expansion also includes a newly expanded feed store and yard.

Speaking at the opening, general manager of Dairygold agribusiness, Liam O’Flaherty, commended the work done by the team at Rathduff.

“We have cultivated a very loyal customer base down through the years and we work hard to ensure that we can service our customers, new and existing, with the best range of products and services to maintain that loyalty.

“That is what our overall store investment plan was all about, creating a network of modern stores, offering the best service and widest product range.

“The work done by the team here to get the new store up and running has been exceptional and we are grateful for their hard work and efforts,” he said.

The store remained open all throughout Covid-19 and its associated lockdowns as an essential retail service, with staff working hard to service the needs of their customers.

In recent months it has also welcomed new customers from the wider Mallow and Kanturk areas with the new expansion expected to grow the store's customer base even further into the future.

Chair of Dairygold, John O’Gorman, said the revamped store in Rathduff is an exemplar of what Dairygold aimed to achieve through its store investment plan.

“When we commenced the store investment plan, it was important that the outcome was a sophisticated network of stores fit for our member’s purposes.

“The end result here in Rathduff has achieved just that," he said.

“I want to congratulate the staff and management team on what they have worked hard to achieve here.”