Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 16:31

Revamped Rathduff Superstore opened

The investment in the Rathduff store has significantly improved the store’s physical appearance, creating a state-of-the-art retail store and an agri-hub for meetings and technical farm support.
Pictured at the official opening of Co-Op Superstores Rathduff in Cork L to R John O’ Carroll, Head Of Retail at Dairygold, David O’ Shea, Co-Op Superstores Rathduff, John Geaney, Store Manager, Co-Op Superstores Rathduff, Conor Galvin, Dairygold Chief Executive, Joseph Daly, John Murphy & Paul Buckley, Co-Op Superstores Rathduff, Dermot Foley, Retail Area Manager, Co-Op Superstores and Liam O’ Flaherty, General Manager, Dairygold Agri Business

Amy Nolan

A SIGNIFICANT expansion of the Dairygold Co-Op Superstores in Rathduff has been completed with the official opening taking place last Friday. 

The revamped store is part of an €11.5 million investment by Dairygold to enhance its retail store network. 

The expansion also includes a newly expanded feed store and yard. 

Cork companies Cummins Sports and Gym+Coffee team up

Speaking at the opening, general manager of Dairygold agribusiness, Liam O’Flaherty, commended the work done by the team at Rathduff. 

“We have cultivated a very loyal customer base down through the years and we work hard to ensure that we can service our customers, new and existing, with the best range of products and services to maintain that loyalty. 

Pictured at the official opening of Co-Op Superstores Rathduff in Cork L to R Conor Galvin, Dairygold Chief Executive, John O’ Gorman, Dairygold Chairman, John Geaney, Store Manager, Co-Op Superstores Rathduff, Liam O’ Flaherty, General Manager, Dairygold Agri Business and John O’ Carroll, Head of Retail at Dairygold
“That is what our overall store investment plan was all about, creating a network of modern stores, offering the best service and widest product range. 

“The work done by the team here to get the new store up and running has been exceptional and we are grateful for their hard work and efforts,” he said. 

The store remained open all throughout Covid-19 and its associated lockdowns as an essential retail service, with staff working hard to service the needs of their customers. 

at the official of Co Op Superstores Rathduff, Co. Cork. Photo Joleen Cronin
In recent months it has also welcomed new customers from the wider Mallow and Kanturk areas with the new expansion expected to grow the store's customer base even further into the future.

Chair of Dairygold, John O’Gorman, said the revamped store in Rathduff is an exemplar of what Dairygold aimed to achieve through its store investment plan. 

“When we commenced the store investment plan, it was important that the outcome was a sophisticated network of stores fit for our member’s purposes. 

“The end result here in Rathduff has achieved just that," he said. 

at the official of Co Op Superstores Rathduff, Co. Cork. Photo Joleen Cronin
“I want to congratulate the staff and management team on what they have worked hard to achieve here.”

