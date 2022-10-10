Cork takeaway ordered to close for a time following regulation breaches including 'very large fly infestation' 

A Cork takeaway was forced to close last month after an inspection by the Food Safety Authority found ten different breaches of regulations - including cobwebs, build-up of food debris and rubbish, and a “very large fly infestation” with flies spotted crawling on food.

King Pizza, a takeaway in Knocknagree, was ordered to close its doors on September 7, as health inspectors deemed the premises to be non-compliant with food legislation.

The closure order issued by the HSE’s Environmental Health Service details the different failures to comply with food legislation that were spotted by inspectors when they visited King Pizza.

Reasons listed

Amongst the reasons for the closure order was a “very large fly infestation” in the food premises. Flies were observed crawling on food, food surfaces and food related equipment, and there were no monitoring procedures in place to control pests.

It was noted that there were numerous large cobwebs on ceilings, and heavy overgrowth of vegetation and brambles surrounding the premises could providing potential harbourage for other pests.

The inspector also highlighted that there was an “accumulation of dirt and old food debris and grease” found coated on equipment, utensils, the extraction canopy, food storage containers and food contact surfaces – as well as on touch-points, walls, wash hand basins and the ceilings and floors in food preparation areas, storage areas and staff facilities.

Also found building up were large rubbish bags stored in the food premises, used waste cooking oil containers, and a “mound of potato peeling sludge” in the immediate vicinity of the back door entrance.

A food worker at the time of inspection was wearing dirty clothing and no appropriate hair covering, did not display adequate knowledge of food hygiene practices - and the inspector noted that there was no hot water, soap or a suitable means of hand drying available in the staff toilet.

The inspector found that the business owner failed to comply with basic requirements and record keeping for HACCP based procedures, staff training in safety and hygiene, temperature control for meat products, and traceability information of where food such as meat was sourced from.

The closure order for King Pizza was since lifted, on September 14.

Comment from FSAI

Commenting on the Closure Orders served in September, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that a lack of pest control procedures is unacceptable.

“It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have a robust food safety management system in place that also ensures a high level of pest control," she said.

"However, time after time, environmental health officers are finding incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety and hygiene.

“All food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat at all times. Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, to contact us via our online complaint form and we will investigate,” she added.