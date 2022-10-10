Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 06:30

Calls for greater funding so northside school can build 'fit for purpose' school hall 

A Cork TD said there was now a situation whereby children whose parents can afford to fundraise for their schools can give their children the benefits of a larger hall, and those children whose parents can’t fundraise miss out on vital school experiences.

Donal O’Keeffe

A northside school should not have to fundraise for an adequately sized school hall, local politicians have said.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, and Sinn Féin city councillor Kenneth Collins called on the Department of Education to provide adequate school halls in all new school buildings.

Their call comes as management and staff in Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers in Farranferris say they have been told by the Department of Education that they would need to raise funds to pay for the construction of a school hall adequate to their needs.

Mr Gould said he had raised the issue this week in the Dáil with Minister of State Josepha Madigan.

“It is extremely disappointing that the Government can’t provide a firm commitment on the new school hall for Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers,” the northside TD said.

“After 28 years, Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers got the good news this year it will get a new school building, but then it was shocked to find out that the new school hall would be 195 square metres, which is too small.”

Mr Gould claimed that in wet weather, children in the school would not be able to do PE, and given the restricted space, full school assemblies and school concerts would not be possible.

“It is a disgrace,” he said.

“It turns out that it is now Department of Education policy to build school halls of this size for primary schools.

“When the school approached the Department, it was told to fundraise the additional €100,000. This is a Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools, DEIS, band one school.” 

The Sinn Féin TD said there was now a situation whereby children whose parents can afford to fundraise for their schools can give their children the benefits of a larger hall, and those children whose parents can’t fundraise miss out on vital school experiences.

“We are talking about getting kids involved in sport and PE, yet we are not building halls that are fit for purpose." 

“The Minister of State couldn’t confirm that the school would be provided with an adequate hall.

“It is now time for Minister Foley to intervene and ensure Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers, and all new schools, are built with adequate halls,” Mr Gould said.

Cllr Kenneth Collins added that Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers has done Trojan work in creating an inclusive environment and fostering a love of the Irish language on the northside.

“It is extremely disappointing that the department are now putting this barrier in their way,” he said.

“A school hall must be big enough to accommodate the needs of the school. 

"Parents shouldn’t be made to pay for this.”

