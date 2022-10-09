‘A critical piece of infrastructure’: €20m Carrigaline Western Relief Road is officially opened

Described as “a critical piece of infrastructure” that will bring “real positive change in the daily lives of those who live and work in Carrigaline”, a new relief road was officially opened in Carrigaline yesterday.

Christened ‘Pottery Road’ following a public competition, the new €20m road extends from Ballea Road to Kilmoney Road, improving connectivity and access to Carrigaline town centre.

The main line of the relief road is 750m running parallel with Carrigaline’s Main Street.

A new relief road designed to provide a safer environment for cyclists and pedestrians has been officially opened. Picture: Brian Lougheed

The scheme includes a double span bridge over the Owenabue River, a 1.5km dedicated cycle track, over 3km of footpath and finishes at Mill Road, a 700m urban road.

The relief road was officially opened in Carrigaline by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey.

Speaking at the official opening, the County Mayor described the new piece of infrastructure as “a historic development for the town of Carrigaline”.

“While we celebrate this progress, the town’s past has not been forgotten. Carrigaline was well known for its pottery for several decades.

“Indeed, Carrigaline Pottery was the main source of employment in the town for many years before closing in 1979.

“The opening today of Pottery Road brings with it a new era of growth, with safer, more sustainable travel choices for those who live and work in Carrigaline and the surrounding areas,” Mr Collins continued.

Cllr Danny Collins, Mayor of the County of Cork, speaking at the opening ceremony of the €20m Carrigaline Western Relief Road – ‘Pottery Road’.

Further acknowledging the rich heritage of the area, the new bridge will be known as ‘Garrydhu Bridge’ and the road from Pottery Road to Ballea Road, adjacent to the soccer club will be called ‘Mill Road’.

Officially opening the new road in Carrigaline, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the infrastructure “will greatly improve safety and accessibility for the community, bringing real positive change in the daily lives of those who live and work in Carrigaline”.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said the new road “provides the infrastructure for the ongoing development of the county’s largest town and is one of a number of exciting projects planned for Carrigaline over the coming years”.

Carrigaline Western Relief Road was funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) as part of Project Ireland 2040, the National Transport Authority and Cork County Council.

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, speaking at the official opening of the new €20m Carrigaline Western Relief Road – ‘Pottery Road’ in Carrigaline. Picture: Brian Lougheed

The project began in April 2021 and was completed on schedule with main contractors BAM.

The scheme was supported by engineering consultancies Atkins, JB Barry and Mott McDonald.

Alasdair Henderson, executive director of BAM Ireland, described the new relief road as a “critical piece of infrastructure” which will “enhance the quality of life for the people of Carrigaline”.