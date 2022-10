Calls have been made for Cork City Council to install traffic-calming measures in Mount St. Joseph's Close, Bakers Rd.

Sinn Féin Councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins made the calls at a recent local area meeting.

In response, David Joyce, Director of Operations at Cork City Council said any works would be subject to funding being available.

“Requests for traffic calming are recorded by Traffic Operations and Mount St. Joseph’s Close has been added to the list.

“Annually Roads Operations bring forward to the Members of the Area Committees all requests for traffic calming and locations are selected by the Members subject to funds being available.”