Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 08:30

Children's Book Festival in full swing in Cork city libraries

The Children’s Book Festival is a month-long celebration and promotion of children’s books and stories.
Children's Book Festival in full swing in Cork city libraries

STEAM for all provides engagement opportunities for delivery to DEIS schools and develops informed, critical, and scientific perspectives in its participants. Pic: Phil Cremin, Cork City Libraries)

Echo reporter

Over ninety events have been organised for the Children’s Book Festival 2022, across Cork City libraries, the first in-person festival in two years.

The Children’s Book Festival is a month-long celebration and promotion of children’s books and stories. The festival takes place every October with a packed programme of events with authors, workshops, performances and crafts - all free of charge.

Accompanied by teachers, librarians and Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr. Damien Boylan, fourth-class boys from Blarney CBS enjoyed a Lego Robotics workshop at the  launch of the festival at the Grand Parade city library on Friday.

Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr. Damien Boylan joins 4th class students from Blarney Street CBS in building Lego Robots at the Children’s Book Festival 2022 Launch at The City Library as part of a collaborative project between Cork City Libraries and The Lifetime Lab@ The Old Cork Waterworks. Pic. Phil Cremin, Cork City Libraries.
Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr. Damien Boylan joins 4th class students from Blarney Street CBS in building Lego Robots at the Children’s Book Festival 2022 Launch at The City Library as part of a collaborative project between Cork City Libraries and The Lifetime Lab@ The Old Cork Waterworks. Pic. Phil Cremin, Cork City Libraries.

The workshop was under the guidance of a team from The Lifetime Lab@ The Old Cork Waterworks as part of a STEAM for all programme, a collaborative project between Cork City Libraries and The Lifetime Lab@ The Old Cork Waterworks.

STEAM for all provides engagement opportunities for delivery to DEIS schools and develops informed, critical, and scientific perspectives in its participants.

Lego robotics is one of over ninety events for children and young people this Children’s Book Festival 2022, across Cork City Libraries.

Lego robotics is one of over ninety events for children and young people this Children’s Book Festival 2022, across Cork City Libraries. Pic. Phil Cremin, Cork City Libraries.
Lego robotics is one of over ninety events for children and young people this Children’s Book Festival 2022, across Cork City Libraries. Pic. Phil Cremin, Cork City Libraries.

For more information log onto the Cork city Library website.

More in this section

Cork's Pick a Pumpkin Festival kicks off this weekend Cork's Pick a Pumpkin Festival kicks off this weekend
Four state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facilities opened in County Cork Four state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facilities opened in County Cork
Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg Cork-based man charged with murder of his cousin in Kerry cemetery
cork city centrecork
Calls made for cultural centre with a place of worship for Hindu community in Cork

Calls made for cultural centre with a place of worship for Hindu community in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more