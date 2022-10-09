Children's Book Festival in full swing in Cork city libraries

Over ninety events have been organised for the Children’s Book Festival 2022, across Cork City libraries, the first in-person festival in two years.

The Children’s Book Festival is a month-long celebration and promotion of children’s books and stories. The festival takes place every October with a packed programme of events with authors, workshops, performances and crafts - all free of charge.

Accompanied by teachers, librarians and Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr. Damien Boylan, fourth-class boys from Blarney CBS enjoyed a Lego Robotics workshop at the launch of the festival at the Grand Parade city library on Friday.

Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr. Damien Boylan joins 4th class students from Blarney Street CBS in building Lego Robots at the Children’s Book Festival 2022 Launch at The City Library as part of a collaborative project between Cork City Libraries and The Lifetime Lab@ The Old Cork Waterworks. Pic. Phil Cremin, Cork City Libraries.

The workshop was under the guidance of a team from The Lifetime Lab@ The Old Cork Waterworks as part of a STEAM for all programme, a collaborative project between Cork City Libraries and The Lifetime Lab@ The Old Cork Waterworks.

STEAM for all provides engagement opportunities for delivery to DEIS schools and develops informed, critical, and scientific perspectives in its participants.

Lego robotics is one of over ninety events for children and young people this Children’s Book Festival 2022, across Cork City Libraries.

For more information log onto the Cork city Library website.