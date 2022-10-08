Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 16:18

Cork's Pick a Pumpkin Festival kicks off this weekend

There will also be a range of Halloween-themed activities taking place at the Field of Dreams, including a Pumpkin Trail, arts and crafts, music, and fancy dress, and in addition to all of that, the Pumpkin Café will be open each day too.
Cork's Pick a Pumpkin Festival kicks off this weekend

Donal O’Keeffe

Just in time for Halloween, the Pick-a-Pumpkin Festival returns this year at the Down Syndrome Cork Field of Dreams on the Clash Road in Curraheen. The festival will take place on Sunday 9 and Sunday 16 October from 10am to 3.30pm each day, with a range of time slots available.

Entry tickets cost €5, with entry free for under-twos, but anyone who wants a pumpkin has to buy a Pumpkin Ticket, and those tickets cost €20 each. Each Pumpkin Ticket entitles visitors to enter the pumpkin patch and pick one pumpkin of their choosing. It also allows them to experience all the fantastic fun-filled events Field of Dreams will be having on site on the day.

There will also be a range of Halloween-themed activities taking place at the Field of Dreams, including a Pumpkin Trail, arts and crafts, music, and fancy dress, and in addition to all of that, the Pumpkin Café will be open each day too.

Field of Dreams pumpkin patch
Field of Dreams pumpkin patch

Built in 2017 to meet the ongoing learning needs of adults with Down syndrome from across Cork city and county, the Field of Dreams was developed by the Cork branch of Down Syndrome Ireland and it has thrived in the five years since.

The vision of Field of Dreams is to provide adults with Down syndrome opportunities for ongoing learning and growth. For some this will move them towards a life of greater independence and self-reliance, and, for others, it will move them towards paid work.

Students from Field of Dreams Niamh Cafferkey, David Horgan and Laura Ahern showing off some of the pumpkins , available at the pick-a-pumpkin festival on Sunday 9th and 16th of October at Field of Dreams, Curraheen, Cork. Tickets entry 5euro and pumpkin ticket 20 euro. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Students from Field of Dreams Niamh Cafferkey, David Horgan and Laura Ahern showing off some of the pumpkins , available at the pick-a-pumpkin festival on Sunday 9th and 16th of October at Field of Dreams, Curraheen, Cork. Tickets entry 5euro and pumpkin ticket 20 euro. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Field of Dreams is built upon a three-acre horticultural site on Clash Road in Curraheen, and is designed to meet the specific needs of people who have Down syndrome, and the project focuses on providing days for its students that are productive, busy, meaningful, and full of fun.

Tickets for the Pick-a-Pumpkin Festival at Field of Dreams are only available on Eventbrite, so anyone interested in visiting the Field of Dreams Pumpkin Patch should visit their website.

More in this section

Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg Cork-based man charged with murder of his cousin in Kerry cemetery
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Suspended jail term for man who threatened ex-partner over the phone from prison
Explosion at Donegal service station Donegal petrol station explosion described by authorities as 'tragic accident'
cork
Four state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facilities opened in County Cork

Four state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facilities opened in County Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more