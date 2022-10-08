Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 14:42

Cork-based man charged with murder of his cousin in Kerry cemetery

Thomas Dooley aged 41 of Bay 10 Halting Site , Carrigrohane Road, Cork is charged that he did murder, Thomas Dooley, at Rathass Cemetery, Rathass Tralee on October 5.
Anne Lucey In Kenmare

A 41-year-old man has appeared at a special sitting of Kenmare District Court charged with the murder of his cousin Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery Tralee on Wednesday last.

Victim, Thomas Dooley, and his wife Siobhan
Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution at Tralee Garda Station at 8.19 pm on Friday night.

The accused Thomas Dooley indicated he replied: “No comment” to the charge.

Solicitor Clodagh McCarthy said she had no questions on the charge.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall Nolan said her application was to remand in custody to Tralee District Court on Wednesday, October 12 to appear via video link.

Clodagh McCarthy solicitor requested that her client receive any medical treatment necessary.

She also made an application for a legal aid certificate in the name of Frank Buttimer solicitor. There was no objection by gardaí.

Judge David Waters granted legal aid. He remanded Thomas Dooley in custody to Tralee District Court via video link and ordered any medical treatment necessary to be given.

Thomas Dooley is the second man to be charged with grandfather and father of seven Thomas Dooley in the cemetery. Yesterday Patrick Dooley aged 35 of Arbutus Grove Killarney a brother of the dead man was charged with his murder.

A strong garda presence including members of the armed response unit were outside the court.

Suspended jail term for man who threatened ex-partner over the phone from prison

