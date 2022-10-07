Eirgrid hopeful of no Cork outages this winter

CORK’S electricity supply is no more vulnerable or safer than the rest of the country, a spokesperson for Eirgrid has confirmed to The Echo.

The energy company issued a generation capacity statement on Wednesday.

The report examines the potential demand for energy over the next 10 years, including Cork.

“It’s going to be very tight, and there will be alerts, but we remain hopeful there won’t be any outages,” said spokesperson David Martin.

“But we can’t give a cast-iron guarantee.”

Opposition to a previously proposed Grid Link 400kv overhead line from Cork to Kildare some years ago means alternative proposals are being advanced to ensure supply meets demand.

“These are being deployed at the moment. We are putting in place temporary emergency measures to see us through the next year or two, while at the same time we are implementing longer-term solutions.”

These include “temporary emergency generation”.

Longer-term, planning permission has been granted for the Celtic Interconnector in east Cork, linking Ireland to France in the country’s biggest electricity infrastructure project.

When it’s up and running it will provide 700 megawatts or over 10% of Ireland’s electricity needs at peak demand.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025 or 2026. A station in Carrigtwohill will convert the electricity from DC to AC where it will be transmitted to a substation in Knockraha.