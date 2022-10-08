Suspended jail term for man who threatened ex-partner over the phone from prison

A young woman who is in fear of her ex-partner said he told her he would smash her head when he got out of prison.

Even though she had a protection order under the Domestic Violence Act, the defendant also said to her in a phone call from the prison that, “If there was any man around his child he would smash his head in too.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said at Cork District Court that the accused was released from prison some months ago, following this call, and had no contact with his ex-partner and had not caused any difficulties.

Inspector Gillian Sinnott said the complainant informed her that her ex-partner asked her outside the court if they could be friends and she told him she did not want that.

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted the accused of breaching the protection order and imposed a four-month suspended jail term.

The parties cannot be named as the case relates to the Domestic Violence Act where matters are dealt with without their identities being published.