Extra date added for spooky cinema screenings at Cork City Gaol following demand

The inside of the old prison will be transformed into Cork’s scariest cinema.
An extra date has been added for the much anticipated spooky cinema screenings at Cork City Gaol later this month due to high demand. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

An extra date has been added for the much anticipated spooky cinema screenings at Cork City Gaol later this month due to high demand.

Scenic Cinema had announced its return to the city’s old jail on Sunday, October 30 with screenings of The Addams Family (1991 version) at 7.30pm and supernatural horror The Conjuring at 10pm.

Both the Sunday films are now completely booked out, however, film fans will be pleased to know that a second date of Friday, October 28 has now been added.

On the Friday, Halloween classic Hocus Pocus, the original 1993 version, will be screened at 8pm and The Conjuring will be screened at 10.30pm.

On both nights the inside of the old prison will be transformed into Cork’s scariest cinema for what promises to be "a night of all things spooky, supernatural and suspenseful" inside the walls of one of Cork’s most iconic, historical and unique buildings.

Cinema treats such as popcorn, sweets and minerals will be available on both nights.

Tickets, excluding booking fee, start at €15.50 per adult, or a discounted rate of €55 for a group of four.

It is expected that tickets will sell out quickly due to limited seating capacity within Cork City Gaol, so scary movie junkies are advised to book early.

For more information contact @thesceniccinema on Instagram or email sceniccinemaireland@gmail.com.

