Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 09:16

Second man to appear in court in connection with fatal assault in Kerry cemetery

The man, aged in his 40's, is to appear before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court at 2pm, today.
Yesterday Patrick Dooley, 35, of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney appeared in court in Kerry and was charged with the murder of his brother Thomas Dooley. Picture: iStock

Echo reporter

A second man is to appear in court in Kerry in connection to the fatal assault of Thomas Dooley on Wednesday October 5 in Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee.

GArdaí have said the local investigation team has been assisted by specialist investigators attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

