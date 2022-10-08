Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 08:00

€2,000 up for grabs for students to mark 50 years of EU membership 

Primary level pupils are asked to get creative about the 26 other EU countries, by picking a Member State and sharing facts about that country "in the most colourful and creative way possible".
Post-primary level students are tasked to make a short two to five minute video news feature, exploring how the EU affects their school and community.

Ellen O'Regan

PRIMARY and secondary school students across Cork could be in with the chance to win €2,000 as part of a new competition to mark 50 years of Ireland’s membership in the EU.

MyEU50 is a new initiative of the government of Ireland, led by the Department of Foreign Affairs and managed by European Movement Ireland, that is asking students to share their creativity and new ideas about Ireland and Europe.

Primary level pupils are asked to get creative about the 26 other EU countries, by picking a Member State and sharing facts about that country “in the most colourful and creative way possible”.

Post-primary level students are tasked to make a short two to five minute video news feature, exploring how the EU affects their school and community.

The competition is split into three regions, Dublin, Midlands-North-West, and South (including Cork), reflecting the Irish European Parliament constituencies.

Six finalists will be invited to attend an exciting ceremony in Dublin in December, two from each region.

Finalists will showcase their project to a live audience and some VIPs, and two winners, one at primary school level and one at post-primary school level, will take home a prize of €2,000 on the day.

Launching the project, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “the future of this country, and of the EU, lies in the hands of our youth”.

“It is therefore fitting that, through the MyEU50 competition, they will get the opportunity to explore and express their relationship with the EU and how they want that to evolve over the next 50 years,” he said.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said that there is “so much fascinating history for students to examine across the European Union” and encouraged all primary and post-primary schools to register their interest for the competition.

Primary and Post-primary level students can submit their entries up until 11 November 2022, with more information available at www.myeu50.ie.

Details of a separate competition for third level students will be revealed in early 2023.

