Man arrested in Cork to appear in Kerry court in relation to fatal assault

Thomas Dooley, 43, was fatally wounded at a funeral in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee.
Thomas Dooley, 43, was fatally wounded at a funeral in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

Echo reporter

A man in his 30's is to appear in court in Kerry this morning in relation to a fatal assault that occurred in Tralee, Co Kerry on Wednesday, October 5.

Thomas Dooley, 43, was fatally wounded at a funeral in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday.

Mr Dooley was from Killarney and his wife Siobhan Dooley was also injured in the incident.

Two men have since been arrested following a Garda investigation and one man who was arrested in connection to the fatal assault has been charged.

He will appear before Kenmare District Court this morning, Friday, October 7.

